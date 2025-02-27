Lagos launches crackdown on illegal dredging operations

The Lagos State Government has launched a clampdown on illegal dredgers operating across the state’s coastal regions, issuing an immediate stop-work order and arresting suspected operators, as part of efforts to curb environmental degradation and promote sustainable development.

The state government disclosed that surveillance and raids would extend to all waterfront schemes, targeting dredgers failing to comply with regulations meant to protect the environment.

According to the government, the enforcement became imperative following concerns over erosion, flooding, and the destruction of public infrastructure caused by unregulated dredging activities.

The Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ekundayo Alebiosu, confirmed that illegal dredging sites would be shut down and operators apprehended if they fail to adhere to the state’s environmental laws.

He said that dredgers ignoring the stop-work order and continuing operations without approval would face severe penalties, including the total closure of their sites.

Through a statement from the Director of Public Affairs of the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ileyemi M.A. , the commissioner said, “The Lagos State Government’s clampdown on illegal dredgers is a significant step towards protecting the environment and promoting sustainable development in the state.”

He emphasizez that the move was to ensure the preservation of roads, wetlands, and public infrastructure distorted by operators disregarding regulatory provisions.

Alebiosu stated that the clampdown was necessary to address the environmental damage caused by dredgers and respond to repeated concerns over their impact. He noted, “We will continue to carry out surveillance and raids across the coastal areas to ensure that the activities of a few don’t impact the lives of law-abiding citizens negatively.”

“Any dredgers operating illegally in coastal areas without requisite approvals should cease operations immediately as the state will not issue further warnings but proceed with outright closure of non-compliant sites at the cost of the operators,” he added.