Lagos lady bags 4months jail for assaulting sanitation official

The Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile Court), sitting in Oshodi has sentenced a lady, Esther Olusola, to four months imprisonment for assaulting an official of the State’s Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly called KAI along Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Before Olusola was dragged before the court for prosecution, she was arrested for not using the pedestrian bridge by the LAGESC official at Ile-Epo bus stop along the expressway.

Rather than accept her offense, Olusola immediately assaulted and tore the uniform of the KAI official who apprehended her for not using the pedestrian bridge provided by the State Government.

In an about one minute video obtained by The Guild, the KAI official was seen helpless as Olusola held him, preventing the official from completing his task for the day.

Aside from that, she was seen to have shrugged off other pedestrian that cautioned her on the penalty for such act in under the law.

It was learnt that she was among the 46 Lagosians arrested by KAI officials for crossing the highway and not using pedestrian bridges provided to prevent auto crashes around Oshodi Oke and Ile Epo.

During the court proceedings, Olusola pleaded guilty to the offences after been accused of obstruction and breach of peace

Delivering judgement, Chief Magistrate, SA Adefioye, sentenced Olusola to four months imprisonment with an option of N75,000 fine.

The Corps Marshal of the Agency, Major Olaniyi Cole (retd), has described the court judgement as one that should serve as deterrent for other pedestrians endangering their lives through crossing highways.

Cole emphasize in need for pedestrians to make use of pedestrian bridges and to also desist from selling or displaying their wares on walkways, lay byes set backs meant for pedestrians.

According to him, “There is no alternative than to obey and abide to the state Environmental Laws 2010 as amended”.