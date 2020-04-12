Lagos, Kwara, Katsina record fresh cases of coronavirus

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that Lagos, Kwara and Katsina states have recorded five cases of coronavirus, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria from 318 to 323.

According to NCDC, two cases were recorded Lagos and Kwara states while Katsina state recorded a case in the last 24 hours in the country.

The agency, in a statement on Sunday, said that 85 persons have been discharged across the country as against 10 casualties recorded in the last few months.

NCDC stated that 19 states have recorded cases of coronavirus with Lagos recording-176, FCT- 56, Osun- 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Ogun- 7, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5 and Katsina-5.

Others were: Kwara- 4, Delta- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Ondo- 2, Benue- 1, Niger- 1, Anambra- 1 and Kano-1