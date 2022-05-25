Lagos, Kano, Rivers, 15 others to receive US free tuberculosis equipment, diagnosis tools

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has shortlisted at least 18 states across Nigeria as those that would benefit from its free tuberculosis equipment and diagnosis tools, donated by the agency to step up fight against the disease, in order to reduce daily recorded cases of victims.

It said that its office in Nigeria would ensure that the distribution of both equipment and diagnosis tools get across to the listed states and that the agency’s aim was to make treatment for the disease become easily accessible in Nigeria.

From the USAID’s list of beneficiaries, Lagos, Osun, Kano, Rivers, Katsina States topped the states that were expected to receive from batch of the equipment and tools that would be distributed once the body commence allocation of the said medical instrument.

Other state also listed as beneficiaries includes: Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Anambra, Imo, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

The Director and National Coordinator, National Tuberculosis, Buruli Ulcer, and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP), Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike, disclosed that Nigeria is one of the six countries selected to benefit from the USAID’s new project on fight against tuberculosis tagged ‘introducing New Tools Project (iNTP)’, a global initiative aimed at increasing access to new, high-quality diagnostics and treatment for tuberculosis in high TB burden countries.

Speaking at the NTBLCP office in Abuja with newsmen, the national coordinator said that, “the 3.3-million-dollar iNTP tools package for Nigeria includes 38 WHO-recommended rapid molecular Truenat diagnostic systems adapted for tropical environments and used in lower-level health facilities”.

He also mentioned that other equipment donated were 10 high-tech Ultraportable digital X-ray systems with Computer-Aided Detection software (CAD)/Artificial Intelligence (AI) for TB screening and TB preventive medicines to protect and prevent the progression of the disease in 21,000 adults and children.

