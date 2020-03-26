Lagos indefinitely closed markets, list

By NewsDesk,

Following increased incidence of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lagos State, the Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu had recently ordered closure of public places such as gyms, parks, swimming pools, hotels and open markets, saying that the move would help enforce social distancing rules and curb further spread of the novel disease pandemic in the state.

Sanwo-Olu had explained that the markets which would be closed for an undisclosed period of time would, however, not be inclusive of food markets or shops which sold medical equipment or drugs.

Therefore, the Lagos State Government has released a list of markets which would be closed indefinitely from Thursday, 26, 2020, which include:

1. GSM village, Ikeja.

2. Mandilaz market, Lagos island.

3. Oluwole market, Lagos island.

4. Ogba market.

5. Ladipo Market.

6. Arena market, Oshodi.

7. Oshodi market.

8. Lawanson market.

9. Kantangua market.

10. Alaba International market.

11. Trade fair market.

12. Igando market.

13. Ebute ero market.

14. Computer village, Ikeja.

15. Balogun market

16. Iyana-ipaja.

17. Agege market