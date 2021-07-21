Lagos HOS rallies support against COVID-19, insecurity, others during Eid

As Muslims globally celebrates the Eid, the Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has rallied Lagosians support against the resurgence of Coronavirus pandemic third strain, insecurity, and other challenges facing the Nation including the state.

Muri-Okunola said that Nigerians particularly Lagosians that are Muslims should pray to Allah to save the country from the insecurity that had affected peace and harmonious relationship, COVID-19 resurgent and other challenges that had continued to affect the country’s development.

The number one civil servant, through a statement signed Head, Public Affairs for the Office of Head Of Service (OHOS), Femi Ogun, on the Eid celebration, urged everyone to adhere strictly to all the COVID-19 protocols as stated by the National Council of Disease Control (NCDC) and the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

According to him, I urge Muslims in Lagos to use the Eid celebration to pray to Allah to save the country from the resurgent Coronavirus pandemic, insecurity, and other challenges facing the nation.

While congratulating Muslims faithfuls on the occasion of the 1442 AH Eid-el-Kabir festival yesterday, he urged them not to forget the symbolic significance of the celebration.

Muri-Okunola stated further that, the Muslims should take cognizance of the festival and imbibe the lessons of obedience and sacrifice as demonstrated by the Holy Prophet Ibrahim.

“In the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir celebration, I enjoin everyone to put aside all differences and embrace love, unity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence,” the HOS added.

The statement reads: “He however commended Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration for his steadfastness, dedication, and determination in steering the affairs of the State, noting that despite the strain imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic on the State’s finance, severe restrictions on movement and the effects of the State-wide civil unrest of last year, the State Government ensured that the salaries and allowances of workers were prioritized and numerous welfare packages were also introduced.

“The highlight of the welfare packages also includes the release of 10 new buses for the use of workers in various arms of Government in the State to ease transportation challenges, the release of land for the construction of 608; 2-bedroom block of flats at Ayobo, and 500 semi-detached apartments of 2-3 bedroom flats at Imota for the benefit of public and private sector workers, just as the payment of 33 percent pension increment for all pensioners on the Defined Benefit Scheme in Lagos State Public Service.

“Others include, the payment of the balance on Rent Allowance to pensioners who retired on or before 30th April 2000 and the recognition accorded Outstanding Officers with brand new car gifts in the just concluded Public Service Week”.

