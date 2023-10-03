Lagos HOS promises workers better welfare, conducive environment

The Lagos State Head of Service, Bode Agoro, has promised civil servants that his office would constantly ensure that the State Government give workers better welfare and have conducive environment to work and achieve their goals.

Agoro added that all necessary efforts would be made to ensure that the public servants continue to benefit the dividend of being a civil servant in the state.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday after officially resuming office as the 22nd HOS, taking over from Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who resigned after his appointment as Principal Secretary by President Bola Tinubu.

He maintained that he shall toll the line of his predecessor while in office, just as he knows that he takes welfare of the entire workforce so serious and he will

“Welfare of Public Servants is utmost because things are very hard and difficult for everyone, we need to make life better for everyone by ensuring that we cascade down adequate welfare of Public Servants”

“Welfare to me is two things, personal and professional, professional is constant training and re- training of staff, because if you do not train the civil service, who are the back bone of the government, you are creating something bad in the system” he said.

He stressed further that during his tenure, he shall emphasize strongly on the training, welfare and conducive working environment for all the civil servants in the state.

Agoro, however, implored all the civil servants in the state to associate and relate very well with their respective Permanent Secretaries for any issues bothering them, adding that they are compassionate and approachable at all times.

He thereby admonished all the public servants not to rest on their oars, by ensuring that they work hard and continue to raise the bar, just as he solicited for the support, cooperation and encouragement to have a smooth journey in his new appointment.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Sunkanmi Oyegbola, appreciated everyone for their resilient and commitment to take the State Public Service to the greater height.

She stressed further that the assumption of the new Head of Service is a momentous occasion, as we entrust a leader with the vital responsibility of steering the state’s civil service towards greater efficiency, productivity and service delivery.

While extending her warmest congratulations to the 22nd Head of Service, Bode Agoro, she however express her heartfelt gratitude to

Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the immediate past Head of Service and the Principal Secretary to Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for their unwavering dedication and contributions to the progress of Lagos State.

Oyegbola maintained that the entire Public Service are confident that the new Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, under his capable leadership, Lagos State Civil Service, shall continue to thrive and play a pivotal role in the growth and development of Lagos State.

She thereby charged the entire Public Servants to work hand-in-hand with the new Head of Service so as to achieve collective vision for a prosperous and inclusive Lagos, just as she pleaded to forge a path of progress, transparency, and excellence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

