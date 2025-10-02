Lagos HOS promises tech-driven workforce to boost productivity

The Lagos State Government has unveiled activities for the 2025 Public Service Week, restating its commitment to harnessing technology to build a smarter, more agile, and globally competitive workforce.

According to the government, the event is projected to appreciate and celebrate our ever-dedicated and committed Public Servants for their numerous contributions and efforts towards the attainment of good governance and efficient service delivery.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Public Service Office, Alausa, on Thursday, the Lagos State Head of Service, Bode Agoro, said the celebration would both appreciate workers’ contributions and underline the administration’s focus on digital transformation.

Agoro explained that the theme, “Deepening Technology for a Smart and Agile Public Service,” reflects the state government’s determination to deploy technology as a tool for transparency, efficiency, and citizen engagement.

“You will quite agree with me that technology plays a very crucial role in today’s business world,” he noted.

“Therefore, embracing this development to enhance service delivery, promote innovation, and build a responsive Public Service is very important,” he added.

Agoro credited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for leading a digital transformation agenda that has prioritised investments in infrastructure and capacity development.

According to him, “Lagos State has prioritised digital transformation, investing in digital infrastructure and capacity development to ensure our Public Service remains globally competitive. This commitment has enabled us to streamline processes, improve data-driven decision-making, and enhance citizen engagement.”

On the government’s commitment to workforce development, he stressed: “Our investment in digital training for Public Servants shall continue to ensure they remain relevant in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. We will also continue to leverage technology to enhance citizens’ participation in governance and get the required feedback to improve service delivery.”

The week-long celebration will commence on Friday, October 3, with health screenings for civil servants at the Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium and a special Jumat Service at the Alausa Secretariat Mosque. On Saturday, October 4, a Walk-for-Fitness will take place in Ikeja, while an interdenominational thanksgiving service will follow at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, on Sunday, October 5. The following day, October 6, donations from ministries, private organisations, and individuals will be presented to orphanages and charity homes, alongside continued health screenings for public servants.

On Tuesday, October 7, officers who have served Lagos State for over 30 years will be honoured during the Long Service Merit Award Ceremony. Wednesday, October 8, will feature a public lecture on the theme of the celebration as well as recognition of outstanding officers. The Variety Show, tagged “Alausa Goes White,” will hold on Thursday, October 9, where public servants are expected to appear in white attire while showcasing their talents in the seventh edition of Alausa’s Got Talent series. The celebration will climax with a luncheon with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during which recipients of the Outstanding Officers Award will have the opportunity to meet the governor.

Agoro praised the dedication of civil servants, describing them as “crucial to driving national development and addressing complex challenges confronting the nation.”

He closed with a note of appreciation to the sponsors and partners who supported the event, saying: “Let me conclude my address by sending our special appreciation to all our sponsors, corporate partners and individuals who have supported this event with various gift items and donations, while I also solicit further support and cooperation of all Public Servants in making this celebration memorable.”