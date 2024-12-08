Lagos health workers begin three-day strike over delay salary structure

Healthcare workers in Lagos State, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, the Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals, the Joint Health Sector Unions and the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria have announced a three-day warning strike.

The strike, which is set to begin on Wednesday, December 11, and end on Friday, December 13, 2024, is to demand the implementation of the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure for health workers in the state.

In separate letters addressed to their members and the Lagos State Head of Service, the unions expressed frustration over the government’s failure to address their concerns despite multiple engagements and consultations.

NANNM, in a letter titled “Notice of Three-Day Warning Strike and Call for Preparedness,”* said the strike became inevitable after the Lagos State Government’s continued neglect of the CONHESS adjustment issue.

The letter, dated December 5, 2024, and signed by the union’s Secretary, Oloruntoba Odumosu, stated, “A three-day warning strike has been scheduled to commence on Wednesday, 11th December 2024, and will run until Friday, 13th December 2024, alongside other affected sister unions within the health sector”

NANNM lamented the government’s “divisive approach” of selectively implementing the adjustment for doctors under the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure while neglecting other health professionals.

Similarly, NUAHP, in a letter signed by its State Secretary, Kabiawu Kamaldeen, decried the delayed implementation of the 25% CONHESS adjustment, especially after the government approved a 35% CONMESS adjustment for doctors in October 2024.

The union noted that repeated correspondences and meetings with government officials had yielded no progress, stating, “This notice serves as a clarion call for mobilisation and preparedness. Let us be resolute in this struggle for a fruitful outcome.”

JOHESU, in a letter to the Lagos State Head of Service, also criticized the government’s handling of the matter, describing it as divisive and demoralizing to other health workers.

The letter, dated December 5, 2024, read in part, “Despite the critical roles we play in ensuring quality healthcare delivery in Lagos State, the government appears indifferent to our legitimate demands. This divisive approach undermines the collective morale of health professionals.”

The union emphasised that previous engagements, including a meeting with the Ministry of Establishments and Training on December 2, 2024, failed to clarify the computation method for the adjustment or provide a definite timeline for implementation.

MHWUN, in its letter signed by Secretary Saka Aremu, called on members to prepare for the strike, stating that “all branches must stand united to push for the rightful implementation of the CONHESS adjustment for all health workers.”

The unions have also scheduled a joint congress meeting for Monday, December 9, 2024, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital to strategize and provide further directives.

They urged members to remain resolute and participate actively in the strike, adding, “Injury to one is an injury to all.”