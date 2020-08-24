Lagos health commissioner tests coronavirus positive

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Abayomi, who is also the state’s Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 tested positive after subjecting himself for testing in line with the state’s contact tracing guidelines.

Confirming the development, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said that the commissioner had begun self-isolating and treatment protocol for the virus.

Through a post on his social media page on Monday, Omotoso noted that the commissioner is in stable condition with no symptoms.

“Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection, the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus. Professor Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures.

“However, he is doing well with no symptoms.

“Adhering to the protocol of the home-based strategy in Lagos State, the Honorable Commissioner will be isolating in his home for the next 14 days but will continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 and most especially, as the Honorable Commissioner for Health.

“Our prayers are with him and his family during his period of isolation.”