Lagos health commissioner recovers from coronavirus

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has recovered from coronavirus after series of tests that certified him free from the viral infection.

As stated, his negative result followed his mandatory isolation and treatment protocol for the deadly respiratory disease.

Confirming his new status, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, said that the commissioner who had on August 24 tested positive for the virus has recovered and reunited with his families and loved ones.

Through a statement released on Monday, Omotosho urged Lagosians to continue adhering to safety measures, saying that the virus was still active and not a respecter of position, race, or colour.

“Following the mandatory isolation, the Commissioner retook a COVID-19 PCR test which returned negative yesterday evening.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Incident Commander, is excited by the news and urges Lagosians to realize that COVID-19 is still with us; they should keep obeying the guidelines- watching their hands, wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings, among others.

“He will be returning to his full duties gradually and remains resolute in delivering the mandate of Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whom he says stood by him steadfastly in these trying times and is very appreciative of.

“Professor Abayomi is very grateful and humbled by the deep concern shown and expressed by Executive Council members, civil servants, Lagos residents, Nigerians, both locally and in the diaspora, through prayers, messages, phone calls, and gifts,” the statement read.