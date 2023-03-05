Lagos Guber poll: A tenant acting as landlord over another tenant

By ancestry, what is known as Lagos State today is owned by the Ogu, Awori, and Ijebu. Benin people also have a certain ancestral linkage to Lagos (not Lagos State).

Lagos State is cosmopolitan and friendly and that is responsible for its massive growth and development above other states. Lagos State also enjoys vestiges, good and ugly, of the slave trade, and colonialism, and is a former seat of the federal government.

We are friendly and accommodating in Lagos State. This, perhaps, explains why every Nigerian tribe is found in Lagos State.

Lagos State has also allowed people to grow in business, civil service, and politics. It is what Lagos State represents.

However, it is wrong to assume, and an effrontery to say that Lagos is a no man’s land – politics or not. Don’t get me wrong, people in Lagos have voted for and accepted political leaders other than non-indigenes to succeed, but no one should take that as a weakness. Between 1999 and now, how many Lagos indigenous people have been governors?

Every political party throwing the tribal card has enjoyed the hospitality of Lagos State and it should remain so without unnecessary issues about the tribe.

An Osun man was governor of Lagos for eight years. Oh, that is fine, right? How many Lagos indigenes will be governors of Osun State?

Another was commissioner for eight years before becoming governor of Osun State. Wasn’t that fine too?

An Ilaje man from Ondo State was governor of Lagos too. An Edo woman is an outgoing senator in Lagos.

A Kogi man is representing Ikeja in the House of Representatives. So Kogi owns a share in Lagos, abi?

An Ogun State man represented Alimosho at the state Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate and now goes back to his State of origin to become a senator-elect with an eye on the governorship seat in another four years. That is fine too, right?

There are many more.

Every tribe freely buys land and builds in Lagos State. Suddenly, a tenant is claiming ownership over and above other tenants. Stop it, please.

