Lagos Guber. candidates reject MC Oluomo from distributing INEC materials

The governorship candidates of opposition parties have rejected the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) claims that the Lagos State Parks Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo, was the only available option for distribution of election materials and movement of personnel, describing the park managers supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They said that MC Oluomo, and his members that had openly declared their support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, cannot be engaged by INEC for the distribution of election logistics on February 25 and March 11 without sabotaging the exercise if the arrangement does not go their way.

The gubernatorial candidates argued that there were better non-partisan logistics providers who could still provide the services which the electoral umpire seek from MC Oluomo and his followers.

According to the candidates, they may resort to dragging the electoral umpire before the court should the commission refuse to drop the park management from the list of logistics providers for the poll in Lagos.

They rejected the move on Thursday during a joint press briefing held in Lekki and attended by the Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, his counterparts from Action Democratic Congress (ADC); Funsho Doherty, the Social Democratic Party (SDP); Kunle Uthman, and BOOT Party; Olawale Oluwo.

The candidates’ concern came hours after the Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for INEC, Olusegun Agbaje, argued that the commission was not concerned about the person MC Oluomo was but about individual drivers and vehicle owners, to meet up with the high volume of logistics needs for the elections.

Expressing his displeasure over the commission’s decision, Rhodes-Vivour said that the move by REC was at variance with the free and fair election promises made to Nigerians by INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu,

The Labour Party governorship candidate stressed that the park managers were already partisan and should not be allowed to have any contact with the electoral materials before, during, and after the polls.

On his part, Doherty cautioned INEC not to allow logistics provision by Mc Oluomo and his members, who were all staunch members of the APC affect the credibility the commission had built over the years.

He said: “We in ADC believe that using MC Oluomo and his park and garages members is wrong and should not be allowed to happen in Lagos because we all know where this man’s heart belongs. Allowing him to have a link to any electoral material is giving his party an undue advantage over other political parties.

“This is an important aspect of the election and cannot be handed over to someone whose political ideology and support have over the years tilted to one party contesting during the poll and its ideology”.

Oluwo, meanwhile, urged the electoral umpire to listen to Nigerians particularly the candidates, to terminate the contract it has with MC Oluomo, and engage another logistics firm immediately.

The Lagos State former Commissioner stressed that all that was needed for the INEC chairman was to listen to Nigerians and respond to their yearnings with the redeployment of the REC officials.

“If INEC decided to continuing to engage MC Oluomo for the election, we want to tell the electoral commission that we will not be having any confidence in the electoral umpire”.

The SDP candidate added that MC Oluomo was more passionate about the APC winning all elective offices during the poll than the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to him, I want to urge the electoral umpire to please have rethink on their strategy and terminate any arrangement they have with MC Oluomo. By doing this, INEC will be seen by many as a credible commitment that could be trusted always”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

