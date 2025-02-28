Lagos group offers Ikoyi-Obalende women free health coverage

In a bid to support the Lagos State Government’s commitment to quality healthcare for residents, a non governmental organization, the Seun Akapo Initiative, has launched a free healthcare coverage for women in Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area.

The free health insurance scheme, according to the group, was done as a way of partnering with the government in building a healthier and more inclusive Lagos where healthcare is accessible to all.

Speaking at the official flag-off the event held at Ojo Street, Suya Junction, Obalende, the Founder of the Seun Akapo Initiative, Dr. Oluwaseun Akapo reaffirmed his organization’s unwavering commitment to uplifting residents, particularly women, youth, and children.

He highlighted the initiative’s numerous empowerment programs, designed to equip beneficiaries with essential skills and opportunities to thrive in today’s society.

Akapo noted that in addition to this healthcare initiative, the initiative had recently implemented the “Top Scholars Education Empowerment Initiative,” through which over 100 outstanding students from various schools received educational materials and academic support.

According to him, this initiative plays a crucial role in equipping young minds with the resources and knowledge they need to succeed.

Encouraging residents to prioritize their health, Akapo urged beneficiaries to take full advantage of the Free Health Insurance Plan and Comprehensive Health Checks provided under the initiative.

He also commended the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for its relentless efforts in strengthening healthcare delivery across the state, making quality medical services more accessible to all.

The representative of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Oluwafemi Omojuwa expressed appreciation for the Seun Akapo Foundation’s partnership in expanding access to quality healthcare for residents of Ikoyi-Obalende.

Omojuwa reiterated LASHMA’s commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare coverage across Lagos, ensuring that no resident is left behind in the state’s quest for improved health outcomes.

She also encouraged beneficiaries to embrace the Free Health Insurance Plan as a means of securing their well-being and that of their families.