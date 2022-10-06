Lagos Govt., workers begin discussions on minimum wage increment

The Lagos State Government representatives and labour unions’ Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) have commenced negotiation for an increment of minimum wage for civil servants in the state.

Aside from that, the meeting was also to resolve outstanding labour issues and staff-related career development as well as welfare matters in the state public service.

During the meeting yesterday in Ikeja, the state government through the Office of Establishments and Training engaged the workers after the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, assured the workers that a new wage would be announced soon.

The Chairman of the Council and Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishments and Training, Dr. Biodun Onayele, disclosed that the meeting was designed to provide a platform to sustain the industrial harmony already being enjoyed in the State and demonstrates the willingness of the State Government to continue to interact and communicate on regular basis with the Union Leaders.

He commended the governor for approving the convening of the council meeting while also appreciating the union leaders for their cooperation and support which had prevented industrial actions in Lagos.

The Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okun-ola, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission, Abiodun Bamgboye, disclosed that Governor has given the go-ahead to commence the process of salary increment for workers of the State whilst at the same approving the distribution of official vehicles to Directors in the State Civil Service.

He assured the delegates of the State Government’s commitment to continue to cooperate and support the Unions in their aspiration for their members, just as he commended them for their dedication and diligence on labour matters.

The Co-Chairman of the Council, Comrade Olusegun Balogun commended the Governor for demonstrating leadership by starting the process of salary increment for workers as well as granting approval for the distribution of cars to Directors in the Public Service.

He also appreciated the State Government for its cooperation in meeting workers’ demands whenever they are presented.

Also present at the event were the Chairman of Trade Union Congress, Lagos State Branch, Comrade Ekundayo; Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, who was represented by Comrade Tajudeen Gbadamosi; Chairman, Civil Service Commission was represented by Commissioner I, Adeshina Odeyemi and the Director-General of Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation. Toba Otusanya.

The Joint Negotiating Council meeting is a forum for interaction between government officials and all the Industrial Unions operating in the State Public Service to address and decide on implementation, and issues pertaining to the welfare of the staff as well as to promote industrial harmony in the service.

There are 17 unions in the State Public Service, which formed the National Joint Negotiating Council (JNC). They are the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), Agriculture and Allied Employees Union of Nigeria (AAEUN); Non-Academic Staff Union of Education (NASU); Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU); Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT); Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (M&HWUN), among others.

