Lagos Govt. withholds appeal suit against Olaleye’s sexual assault nullification

Despite strong outcry from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), the Lagos State Government has yet to file an appeal before the Supreme Court against the Court of Appeal’s judgment that nullified sexual assault conviction of the Managing Director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, Dr. Femi Olaleye.

Olaleye, a renowned medical practitioner, was charged with child defilement and sexual assault by penetration and was convicted by the Lagos Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court in October 2023.

However, in November 2024, the Court of Appeal overturned the conviction, citing errors in the lower court’s judgment.

The appellate court deemed the evidence provided by the prosecution to be “tainted” and “unreliable,” leading to Dr. Olaleye’s acquittal.

In response to the ruling, CSOs petitioned the Lagos Attorney General, Lawal Pedro, urging him to challenge the decision at the Supreme Court to restore public trust in the justice system.

The deadline for filing such an appeal is December 28, 2024. However, as of the time of this report, sources within the Lagos State Ministry of Justice confirmed that no plans have been made to appeal the judgment.

It was also revealed that while the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP) office had prepared the grounds for appeal and submitted them to the Attorney General’s office, no further action had been taken.

At a recent press conference held at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) office in Lagos, Josephine Effah-Chukwuma, founder of Project Alert, read the petition submitted to the Attorney-General. Effah-Chukwuma highlighted the critical importance of appealing the decision, emphasizing that the case’s outcome has far-reaching implications for justice and public trust.

“The international community and Nigerians at large are keenly observing the case. Sexual violence against children is one of the most heinous crimes, and allowing perpetrators to walk free sends the wrong message about how seriously such offences are treated in our country,” Effah-Chukwuma said.

The petition underscored the need for the Supreme Court to adjudicate the matter, arguing that the judgment of the appellate court could embolden offenders and undermine efforts to combat sexual violence.

The CSOs appealed to the Lagos State government to demonstrate its commitment to safeguarding the rights of children and ensuring justice for survivors of sexual violence.

“We therefore respectfully urge your office, in the interest of justice, public policy, and the rule of law, to take immediate and necessary steps to appeal this decision to the Supreme Court, so that the case may be thoroughly adjudicated, and justice may be duly served.”

The petition was signed by Itoro Eze-Anaba of Mirabel Centre; Bisi Ajayi-Kayode of Cece Yara Child Advocacy Centre; Kingsley Ibom Egbulem of Men Against Rape; and Toyin Taiwo-Ojo of Stop the Abuse Against Women and Children Foundation; Others are Anthonia Ojenagbon of Tonia Bruised But Not Broken Rape Survivors Foundation; Pamela Udoka of Family Wellness Therapy Centre; Effah- Chukwuma of Project Alert; Bose Ironsi of Ireti Psycho-Social Support Centre (SARC); Ronke Oyelakin of Child Protection Network, Lagos state; and Kate Henshaw.

The CSOs urged the Lagos attorney-general to appeal the appellate court’s decision without delay, stressing that justice must be served to demonstrate Nigeria’s commitment to protecting vulnerable citizens and punishing perpetrators of sexual