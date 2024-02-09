In a determined effort to enhance security and enforce traffic regulations, the Lagos State Government has warned motorists driving without proper number plates and covered ones, to desist immediately, saying it is a violation of the 2018 transportation law.

The state government added that these acts contravene sections 15 and 16 of the State’s Transport Reform Law, (TSRL 2018).

Issuing the warning on Friday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, emphasized that such actions not only breach traffic laws but also pose a significant threat to public safety and security.

He highlighted that driving without visible number plates hampers law enforcement efforts and complicates the identification of vehicles involved in criminal activities.

The commissioner underscored the necessity of all prominently displaying valid, unobstructed number plates in adherence to TSRL 2018.

Non-compliance, the Transportation ministry boss warned, would incur strict penalties, including fines and potential vehicle impoundment.

Quoting section 16 of the TSRL 2018, Osiyemi reiterated that, ‘a person, who drives a vehicle that is not registered, or does not have affixed identification mark in the prescribed manner, commits an offence’.

While urging voluntary compliance, he reminded Motorists to steadfastly adhere to the State’s traffic rules and regulations, assuring the public that the State Government remains unwavering in its commitment to creating a safe and secure environment for all road users.