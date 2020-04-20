Lagos Govt. warns traders against contravention of social distancing order

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has warned traders in foodstuff markets against violation of social distancing order in the state and that any defaulters of the directives would be sanctioned appropriately.

LAGESC added that the social distancing order and other measures imposed by the government was adopted to break the coronavirus pandemic transmission circle in the state.

The Corps Marshal, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (retd) dropped the warning while advising traders on the importance of social distancing at the Command Headquarters in Bolade Oshodi on Monday.

Akinpelu stated that overcrowded places could further aid the virus to spread and the State Government cannot allow such in the state.

She said: “overcrowded areas such as our market places will help to increase the spread of this pandemic if social distancing is not adhered to and this will pose a great danger to the effort of the State Government at combatting the spread of the virus, stressing that the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has directed the immediate shutdown of such market”.

The Corps Marshal further explained that in light of this, the Agency will continue to intensify its searchlight on all the market places in the State to ensure that these directives are strictly adhered to through aggressive advocacy campaign and sensitization on total compliance to the order.

She stated that similar campaigns were carried out at the Mile 12 food market in Kosofe Local Government Area of the State and will also be extended to other major markets in the State.

Akinpelu admonished the market on the need to maintaining environmental cleanliness around the markets and stop trading on road setbacks and drainage.

The Corps Marshal advocated personal hygiene among members and other market users by engaging in regular handwashing with soap and water as well as regular use of hand sanitisers, nose mask

She reiterated the need to always consult the nearest hospital or testing centres for any ailment to ensure that the spread of the virus is curtailed as our markets harbour influx of people. While people who do not have any business around the market, loitering, to stay at home to reduce the numbers of people within the markets arenas.