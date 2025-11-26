Lagos Govt warns trade fair developers over building permit delay

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, has advised developers at the Trade Fair Complex to promptly obtain proper building permits, warning that unapproved structures may be subject to enforcement actions under existing regulatory measures.

The advisory follows the rollout of the Planning Permit Amnesty, which offers developers a rare opportunity to regularise their buildings without the usual penalties.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluyinka Olumide, stressed that full compliance is vital to achieving a safer, well-organised, and sustainable Lagos.

Olumide called on Trade Fair Complex developers to emulate other Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) by taking full advantage of the ongoing Planning Permit Amnesty for existing buildings without approval.

He explained that several Federal Government agencies, including the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), have already stepped forward and begun the process of regularising their buildings under the amnesty programme.

According to him, obtaining building approval is compulsory for all structures in Lagos State, in line with the provisions of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019 (as amended).

Olumide emphasised that proper planning approval is fundamental to the State Government’s drive to build a liveable, orderly, and sustainable Lagos.

“The current amnesty window, the third of its kind under Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration, runs from 1 November to 31 December 2025, during which the usual penal fees will be waived,” the Commissioner said.