Lagos Gov’t warns staff against vandalizing housing estates

In a bid to protect public assets and curb the rising cases of property damage, the Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning to public servants against vandalizing government-owned staff quarters and official properties as they exit service.

This warning follows multiple reports of vandalism by outgoing staff members, including the removal of essential fittings such as toilet seats, doors, and wall tiles from government housing facilities.

The statement was made on Wednesday by the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, during the 2025 Ministerial Briefing in commemoration of the sixth year in office of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

Agoro stated that such acts of sabotage not only violate public trust but also burden the state with costly repairs that could have been avoided.

He emphasized that any staff found responsible for damaging or removing property will be held accountable, and the cost of repairs or replacement will be deducted from their entitlements or pension benefits if necessary.

“Most of the staff leaving usually damage the properties in the staff quarters; some of them even go as far as removing the toilet, tiles on the wall,” he said.

“If any staff is caught, the debt would be on them, and they will pay for it and also be charged to court,” he added.

Furthermore, the Head of Service introduced a new policy of withholding clearance certificates from staff quarter occupants who leave behind unpaid utility bills, including electricity, water, and waste disposal charges.

Agoro highlighted that the initiative aims to curb the troubling trend of retirees leaving substantial debts that embarrass the government and disrupt the comfort and seamless handover to new allottees.

By linking debt settlement to clearance certification, the state hopes to foster greater responsibility and preserve public assets more effectively.

He also mentioned that measures are being put in place to inspect and document the condition of staff quarters before and after occupancy to ensure accountability and preservation of public infrastructure.