Lagos Govt. warns residents against going closer to GNI building

The Lagos State Government through its Building Control Agency (LASBCA), has warned residents, traders, and passers-by to stay away from the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) House, as plans for the distressed building demolition inintensified.

It added that they should stay at least 50 metres away from the building following a recent fire outbreak that razed the structure on Lagos-Island axis of the state.

The 25-storey GNI building, located within the densely populated Balogun Market axis, was recently engulfed by fire, raising serious concerns about its structural integrity and the safety of lives and property in the surrounding area.

Speaking on the development through a statement made available to The Guild yesterday, the LASBCA General Manager, Gbaye Florence, said the warning became necessary to prevent possible casualties, as the stability of the building is yet to be confirmed.

According to her, the State Government will conduct a comprehensive technical integrity test on the affected structure to determine its strength and overall stability before any form of human activity can be allowed around it.

“The appeal is for the safety of lives and property. Until the technical integrity test is carried out and the results are known, residents and passers-by are advised to remain at least 50 metres away from the GNI building,” Gbaye said.

She stressed that the safety of Lagosians remains a top priority of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, adding that LASBCA, as a key regulatory agency in the built environment, will continue to enforce safety standards and compliance across the state.

Gbaye further reiterated the agency’s commitment to ensuring that all building owners and developers strictly adhere to approvals granted by the State Government, as well as existing building codes and regulations during construction.

“LASBCA will not relent in its quest to ensure safety and standard compliance in the built environment. Approvals granted by the State Government must be strictly followed by developers and building owners,” she stated.

She also warned that the Lagos State Government would not tolerate any disregard for its building laws, noting that such negligence has, in the past, resulted in avoidable loss of lives and property.

“The government is determined to reduce the menace of building collapse in Lagos State to zero. Any act of non-compliance with building regulations will be met with appropriate sanctions to compel adherence by the building public,” Gbaye added.

Residents in the area have been urged to cooperate with government officials and heed all safety directives as investigations and assessments on the GNI building continue.