Lagos Govt. warns pet owners against animal hawking

The Lagos State Government has instructed pet owners to desist from hawking and displaying their animals for sale along the road, saying this act is a violation of environmental law of the state

It reiterated its stance against the hawking of animals and other goods on streets, warning pet owners and traders about the legal and health implications.

According to the government, under the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017, such activities are strictly prohibited.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, gave the warning on Tuesday while educating Lagosians on actions that constitute environmental nuisance in the state.

Wahab stressed that indiscriminate sale of livestock and animals, particularly sickly ones like puppies, raises significant public health risks and disrupts environmental order.

“Enforcement of these laws is handled by the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit and the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI).

“The government remains committed to ensuring compliance with environmental, agricultural, and public health standards, urging residents to adhere to these regulations for the safety and well-being of all”.