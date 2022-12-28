Lagos Govt. warns nightclub against indiscriminate parking on roads

The Lagos State Government through its parking authority (LASPA) has warned nightclub owners against allowing customers to park illegally on major roads while patronizing their relaxation spot in the state.

Describing the act as an infraction of the State Parking Law, LASPA stated that checks showed that the act was rampant during this festive season.

The General Manager, LASPA, Adebisi Adelabu, who gave the warning, stressed that a lot of nightclubs encourage illegal parking on major roads, causing heavy gridlock and inconvenience for other motorists in the state.

In a statement released by the Public Affairs Officer for LASPA, Abayomi Ariba, the parking authority boss noted that this incessant act by these night clubs negates the government’s continuous efforts towards improving the parking culture, reducing traffic congestion and driving time hours.

Adelabu, who led the agency’s monitoring and compliance exercise across the state’s metropolis during the holiday, disclosed that many nightclubs were culpable of these road infractions.

According to her, Government is not ready to entertain any form of contravention of the Parking Law in the State. Hence, we will take necessary actions against erring clubs especially those situated in residential/high density on high traffic flow areas of the State.

The general manager, while commending some night clubs for their compliance with LASPA’s zero tolerance against indiscriminate parking, advised the non-complying night clubs to obtain parking permits from the authority and get alternative land for parking, stressing that the Authority’s efforts in regulating parking were to make the roads traffic free for the comfort of all residents.

She added that punitive measures for defaulting outlets include the closing of facilities, and clamping/towing of vehicles, among other sanctions.

Adelabu pointed out that the Authority has continued to enlighten residents on the effect of indiscriminate parking underlining its huge effect on traffic congestion across the metropolis.

“LASPA plans to begin full implementation of parking policy in Y2023 thereby we are calling on the public to embrace the parking culture and shun all forms of indiscriminate parking”, She maintained.

