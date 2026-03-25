Lagos Govt. warns military personnel, motorists against plying BRT lane

The Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning to military personnel, security agencies, and motorists to stop illegally using Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes, citing a growing trend of violations that compromise commuter safety and disrupt public transport operations.

The caution, communicated through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), emphasized that BRT lanes are reserved exclusively for designated BRT buses and licensed franchise operators. The only exceptions allowed are emergency response vehicles, such as ambulances and fire trucks, strictly when responding to urgent situations.

In a statement on Wednesday, LAMATA’s Head of Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi, expressed concern over the rising abuse of BRT lanes by unauthorized users, describing it as a serious threat to the safety and reliability of the state’s transport system.

Ojelabi explained that the BRT lanes were designed to provide fast, safe, and dependable movement for high-capacity buses, ensuring commuters reach their destinations efficiently. He warned that indiscriminate access by unauthorized vehicles not only disrupts scheduled bus operations but also endangers passengers and other road users, while contributing to traffic congestion across Lagos.

He stressed that regulations governing BRT lanes remain fully in force, and any violators — regardless of status or affiliation — will be apprehended and prosecuted. Penalties may include fines, vehicle impoundment, and other legal sanctions under applicable traffic laws.

LAMATA called on all road users, including government officials, security personnel, and private motorists, to comply with established rules and support efforts to maintain a safe, efficient, and world-class transport system in Lagos.

The authority reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the BRT system and improving urban mobility, affirming that it will take decisive action against violators to ensure the safety, efficiency, and reliability of Lagos State’s transport network.