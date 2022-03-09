Lagos Govt. warns Lagosians against patronizing quacks for eye care

The Lagos State Government has warned its citizens to patronize opticians that were experts as against seeking the services of quarks when seeking medical care for their eyes in the state.

It said that eyes were very delicate organs in every human’s body and that it requires proper attention as well as treatment by licensed eye healthcare professionals across Lagos.

The government said that not going to quack medical practitioners for eye checkups would prevent the insertion of any fluid or drug that may further cause damages to the eyes.

According to the government, patronizing unqualified eye health professionals for eye care services is declining the efforts being made by the government and relevant stakeholders to reduce the prevalence of avoidable blinding eye conditions.

The Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, gave the warning on Wednesday during an Awareness Walk organized to commemorate the Year 2022 World Glaucoma Week in the state.

Ogboye said that the theme of the Year 2022 World Glaucoma Week, The World is Bright Save Your Sight, brings to fore the need for citizens to take proper care of their eyes to prevent vision impairment and irreversible blindness which is caused by Glaucoma and other blinding eye conditions.

“The eye is a very delicate organ in the body that requires proper attention and treatment by licensed eye healthcare professionals. The eye is such a precious gift to all human beings and it is something we must pay particular attention to.”

“I would say to anybody that patronizes quacks for their eye health care needs to make a re-evaluation of how important their eyes are. I know how important my eyes are to me, and I definitely won’t be submitting it to just anybody to look at and I certainly won’t be inserting any fluid or drug that is not recommended.”

“Glaucoma is one of those blinding eye conditions that just creeps against you. You may not even be aware it is happening to you until you lose your sight.”

“Glaucoma has to do with raised intraocular pressure which changes the shape of the eyeball in a way that forces it to detach from the nerve at the back of the eyes that transmits images through to the brain, and so ones that is detached, there is no way anybody can correct it.”

“This is one case where prevention is much better than cure. And the best way to prevent it is to make sure you get your eyes to pressure checked regularly, at least once a year. That helps you know whether the pressure in your eyes is high before you start to have advanced glaucoma, impaired vision, or loss of vision.”

According to the Consultant Ophthalmologist and Director, Medical Administration, Training and Programs in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Funmilayo Shokunbi, said that blindness caused by glaucoma is irreversible and has no cure but can be successfully managed if detected early enough.

She added that the need for regular eye check as preventive measure against Glaucoma is very important, that citizens whose member of their family are over forty years, who has glaucoma or has undergone glaucoma surgery, or has an eye injury suffers the tendency of having Glaucoma.

“Citizens who are farsighted or nearsighted, use long-term steroids medications, have diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, sickle cell anemia, poor blood circulation or other health problems affecting the whole body are also at risk of Glaucoma.”

She hinted that the Ministry of Health is organizing free eye screening and intraocular pressure checks for public servants including members of the Lagos State Executive Council, Body of Permanent Secretaries as well as civil servants as part of activities for the weeklong World Glaucoma commemoration in Lagos State.

