Lagos Govt. warns herbalists against unauthorized medical practices

The Lagos State Government, through the Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), has warned traditional herbal practitioners against engaging in unauthorised medical practices, stating that operators administering orthodox treatments without proper certification will face sanctions under the state’s healthcare laws.

The government said traditional practitioners must confine their activities to approved traditional methods under the supervision of relevant regulatory authorities, noting that combining herbal remedies with modern medical treatments without approval poses serious risks to public health.

Speaking during a sensitisation campaign and town hall meeting on the agency’s roles and responsibilities held in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area on Wednesday, HEFAMAA Permanent Secretary, Abiola Idowu, emphasised the need for strict compliance with healthcare regulations in the state.

Idowu, represented by the Deputy Director of Health Education, Oladunni Omonike, said the blending of orthodox medicine with unregulated traditional remedies violates established healthcare guidelines and could expose patients to avoidable complications.

She explained that traditional practitioners are required to operate strictly under the supervision of the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board, the statutory body responsible for regulating traditional medical practice, enforcing standards, and promoting professionalism within the sector.

According to her, HEFAMAA works closely with the Board to strengthen monitoring and enforcement, curb illegal practices, and safeguard residents from unsafe healthcare services across the state.

Idowu added that beyond town hall engagements, the agency continues to hold stakeholder meetings with community representatives, health facility owners, and operators as part of efforts to improve awareness and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

She stressed that the agency’s objective is not punitive but corrective, aimed at guiding practitioners toward best practices and ensuring safe and quality healthcare delivery.

“It is not punitive; we are not the police. Our goal is to educate operators so they understand what is required and comply with government regulations,” she said, adding that stakeholder engagement and health education initiatives would continue across the state.

Also speaking, HEFAMAA’s Chief Nutrition Officer, Richard Olusanya, said the event marked the conclusion of the sensitisation campaign conducted across the 20 local government areas of Lagos State.

He noted that the agency not only creates awareness but also enforces compliance among public and private health facilities to ensure they meet approved standards for safe healthcare delivery.

Olusanya reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to protecting residents’ health and advised the public to verify the registration status of health facilities by checking for HEFAMAA’s official logo, accreditation certificate, and QR code displayed at their premises.