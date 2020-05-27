Lagos Govt. warns developers against illegal building, road adjustment

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Government has warned property developers in the state against unapproved adjustment of buildings and cutting off roads in a bid to create access to the site of their ongoing projects across the state.

It explained that the indiscriminate cutting of roads that had been affecting the state’s developmental plan had necessitated the advice, and to forewarn the developers as the government will henceforth take stringent measures against defaulters.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, noted that any developer found wanting in the state engaging in the cutting of roads without due approval will be sanctioned.

Salako, who gave the warning during routine monitoring of the Bourdillon environs in the Ikoyi area of the state frowned at what he described as flagrant and unapproved cutting of roads especially in the Ikoyi environs, said the action is capable of setting the State back in its infrastructure development drive.

He expressed the displeasure that actors in the building industry that ought to know better the implication of such an indiscriminate act for the sustainability of the environment were those perpetrating the illegal act.

Salako urged that where it became absolutely necessary to cut the road, it should be done strictly with the approval of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

“Henceforth, any Developer found engaging in the indiscriminate cutting of road will be made to face stiff penalties,” he said.