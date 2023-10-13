Lagos Govt. warns commercial drivers against converting lay-bys to garage,

The Lagos State Government has warned commercial bus operators to desist from converting lay-bys across the state to garages, saying this action contributes to traffic congestion and inconvenient other road users.

It noted that the transport reform law has a zero tolerance for such act and the state government officials would be going out soon to ensure total compliance with the law.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, gave the warning yesterday during an unscheduled inspecting tour of yellow buses activities at Ojodu Berger inward and outward of the state, especially on use of lay-bys and impact on traffic.

During the inspection, he personally monitored and ensured that public transportation facilities are used as intended and to alleviate the traffic issues in the Ojodu-Berger area.

He ensured that lay-bys, which had been permanently converted into bus parks by mini-buses popularly known as ‘Korope,’ were all cleared from the lay-bys.

Addressing the bus drivers at the location, Osiyemi warned that commercial bus operators across the state engaging in conversion of lay-bys to garages to desist as it will soon be their turn in the ongoing enforcement.

He also addressed the issue of unregistered and unpainted vehicles, advising their owners to do the needful or face the consequences of their actions in line with the Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

While carrying out the enforcement exercise at Ojodu Berger, a 33,000-liter tanker carrying diesel overturned, resulting in the spillage of its contents. This unfortunate event led to traffic congestion and warranted immediate attention.

The Commissioner and his team promptly inspected the scene of the incident on Otedola Bridge, working closely with relevant agencies and authorities to ensure that the situation was brought under control. Safety measures and traffic management procedures were implemented to minimize the impact of the highly flammable spillage and ease the traffic congestion.

The Transport Commissioner reemphasized the Ministry’s commitment to improving transportation services and addressing challenges that affect commuters and motorists in the state.

“The actions taken today in Ojodu Berger and at Otedola Bridge demonstrate our resolve to enhance transportation infrastructure and ensure the safety and convenience of the public,” he said.

Also included in the enforcement team are; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Wale Musa; the General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Bolaji Oreagba; and the Director of the Lagos State Vehicle Service, Engr. Akin-George Fashola, LASTMA/VIS Personnel and Officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

