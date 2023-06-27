Lagos Govt. warns boat operators against waterways laws contravention

The Lagos State Government through its Waterways Authority (LASWA), has cautioned ferry operators and passengers against violating guidelines surrounding waterways operations during the Eid celebration across the state.

LASWA said that strict adherence to safety precautions while using the waterways during and after Eid el Kabir festive period remain the best measure to prevent accident on waterways.

The General Manager, LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, who gave the warning on Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen, identified major causes of boat mishap to include night travels, overloading and reckless driving during and after the Salah celebration.

Emmanuel further informs the public that the Agency has put in place appropriate measures to forestall any boat incident during this period; he added that the regular LASWA patrol boats, together with the LASWA floating clinic and the Search & Rescue team of the Agency, will be on standby to ensure safety compliance and attend to any unforeseen situation that may occur on the waterways during this period and beyond.

In the statement made available to newsmen by Head, Public Affairs Unit, Wuraola Alake, the LASWA boos warns all waterways users, mainly commercial ferry operators, not to violate the waterway’s rules and regulations to avoid being sanctioned.

Ferry passengers are advised to wear standard life jackets while on the waterways; he also encourages them to report any boat operator that doesn’t provide them with proper life jackets or engage in any activity that could endanger the life of ferry passengers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

