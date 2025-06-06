Lagos Govt. warns against improper waste disposal during Eid celebration

To ensure a clean and healthy environment during the Eid celebration, the Lagos State Government through its Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) also known as KAI, has urged residents to shun indiscriminate waste disposal and embrace proper sanitation practices.

The agency emphasized that improper waste disposal could lead to health hazards and environmental pollution, urging residents to use designated waste bins and cooperate with sanitation workers throughout the festivities.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, the Corps Marshal extolled the significance of the Eid-l-Kabir celebrations to Muslims.

According to him, “the Eid-l-Kabir holidays marks the historic occasion of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to Almighty Allah to sacrifice Prophet Ibrahim, his son and the replacement in the stead with a ram by Archangel Jubril, an act that promotes the fervent obedience of Muslims to the dictates of Allah”.

Cole enjoined Lagos Residents to enjoy the holiays, keep their environment clean and subscribed to proper waste disposal by approved PSP operators in the State.

The retired Major also warned street traders, hawkers to desist from the negative acts of displaying wares in traffic, on lay-bys, setbacks, gutter slabs, setbacks, road median and verges.

He further enjoined commuting Lagos residents to embrace safety by accessing pedestrian bridges situated across the State.