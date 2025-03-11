Lagos govt. vaccinates Kings College teachers, schoolchildren after diphtheria outbreak

As part of its swift response to the recent diphtheria outbreak, the Lagos State Government has vaccinated teachers and schoolchildren of King’s College to contain the spread of the disease and protect the school community.

This follows the death of a 12-year-old King’s College student and the hospitalization of 14 others, prompting the activation of the Emergency Response Committee to further prevent the spread of the disease in the state, particularly within the school.

This swift intervention, led by the Lagos State Ministry of Health and the State Primary Health Care Board, demonstrates the government’s commitment to preventing further infections.

Meanwhile, the state’s health officials have ramped up awareness efforts within the school community, ensuring students, parents, and teachers understand the symptoms, risks, and preventive measures for diphtheria.

During a visit to the King’s College on Tuesday, Commissioner for Health Akin Abayomi stated that the vaccination campaign targets all students with parental consent, as well as school staff, to create a protective ring against the disease.

Abayomi, accompanied by Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Kemi Ogunyemi, and other top officials, inspected key facilities such as the school’s kitchen, dining hall, and dormitories.

He emphasized that this proactive response aligns with broader public health strategies aimed at mitigating the resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases in schools and communities.

Regarding potential side effects of the vaccine, Abayomi reassured students and parents that mild to moderate reactions are rare and manageable.

He urged anyone experiencing adverse effects to report to the school’s healthcare facility for necessary care.

Abayomi also stressed the importance of personal and environmental hygiene, encouraging students to adopt proper handwashing habits and report any symptoms of diphtheria promptly.

He reassured parents that the government is actively managing the situation and discouraged them from withdrawing their children from school, as this could complicate containment efforts.

The Commissioner further advised residents to be vigilant, watching for symptoms such as sore throat, difficulty breathing, and fever, and reporting any suspected cases to the nearest primary healthcare center.

To ensure public health and safety, residents have been urged to utilize the state’s free immunization programs and follow public health advisories to prevent further outbreaks.

The state government has pledged continued collaboration with federal and state health agencies to monitor the situation and deploy additional resources where necessary while reaffirming its commitment to strengthening disease surveillance and response mechanisms across all schools and communities.