Lagos Govt. USAID partner on sanitation, water, others

The Lagos State Government and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to improve access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene services across the state.

This partnership between both parties was to assist the Lagos State government meet the goal of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 which indicated access to water and sanitation for all.

After signing the MOU, Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Olalere Odusote, said that the MOU would ultimately enhance urban water service delivery across the state.

He explained that these would be achieved through infrastructure improvement, accountability, strengthened regulatory oversight of the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission, as well as governance, financial and technical capabilities of public and private sector stakeholders.

Odusote, who is Chairman of the Ad-hoc “Lagos State Water Corporation – ExCo Strategic Review Committee”, noted that the collaboration with USAID will kick-start the implementation plan of the Lagos State Government for improved access to affordable, clean potable water.

According to him, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is excited by this collaborative partnership with USAID and hopes that this event will serve as a catalyst for the productive and sustainable growth of water and sanitation in Lagos State.

The commissioner, through a statement made available through the Ministry of Information and Strategy on Friday, maintained that water and sanitation were critical elements in public health, just as they are significant in bolstering sustainable development and economic growth.

Odusote stated that one of the priorities of the Lagos State Government is to improve access to water and sanitation for the populace with the provision of an additional 125 MGD to meet the goal of SDG 6 – access to water and sanitation for all.

Also speaking at the event, USAID Economic Growth and the Environment Office Director, Colin Dreizin, explained that the MoU was one of the major steps towards ensuring citizens could trust that their local water providers were safeguarding their health.

“Our partnership with the Lagos State government will spur efforts to make clean water more accessible and affordable, especially in low-income communities,” he added.

Dreizin disclosed that Lagos is the latest Nigerian State to receive water and sanitation assistance from the United States of America under its flagship Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (E-WASH) activity.

The U.S. government, through USAID, is investing over $67 million to foster closer coordination with Federal and State government agencies to advance broad-based economic growth and resilience in Nigeria through improved WASH services.

