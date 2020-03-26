Lagos govt. tasks organizations on workplace safety measure against coronavirus 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

To ensure breaking the transmission cycle of coronavirus and its prevention, the Lagos State Government has tasked workers who are not affected with the stay-at-home policy in public and private organization to maintain health and safety precautions at their workplaces as outlined by health experts and other stakeholders.

It explained that the advise had become imperative following increased in recorded cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, which had necessitated measures put in place by several states government, and to support the Federal Government efforts in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in the country at large.

The state’s Safety Commission noted that in supporting the efforts of governments both at state and federal level, organisations must adhered to safety precautions as outlined by relevant stakeholders working to protect Nigerians from the pestilence and its further spread.

The Commission’s Director General, Lanre Mojola, through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, explained that letters had been sent to various workplaces, financial organizations and manufacturing companies across the state to sensitise and ensure workers in their employment maintain safety precautions to combat and overcome the pandemic.

“It has become imperative to inform organization across the state to ensure that additional measures are put in place in line with the directives of the Lagos State Governor to limit the transmission of the virus,” the statement said.

Mojola listed the guidelines as contained in the letter to sent to different organisation to include encouraging non- essential employees like marketers, contract staff and others to work from home; enforcing restriction on gathering of not more than 25 people as the virus spreads rapidly in enclosed spaces; encouraging use of alternative channels of banking to limit the number of walk in customers across various branches and promote personal hygiene by providing water, soaps and alcohol based sanitizers.

Others include compulsory self isolation for staff with coughs and fever symptoms; cleaning and disinfecting objects and surfaces touched regularly; stay at home advise for vulnerable or elderly employees with underlying challenges and encouraging practice of social distances of at least 2 meters from next person in the workplaces.

The Director General, however, urged organisations to call toll free lines no(s): 0800CORONA or 0800267662 in event of suspected cases if required, adding that organisations should report gatherings of 25 people or more as against the government’s directives on 0802 3879771 or 0803 492 6309.