Lagos Govt. upscales traffic operations through customer care, whistleblower app, others

In a bid to reduce travel time and enhance traffic management operations across Lagos metropolis, the State Government has inaugurated a 24-hour Customer Service Center equipped with dedicated toll-free lines in the state.

Embedded in the Customer Service with dedicated lines: 0800-00-527862 or 0800-00-LASTMA, were a whistleblower mobile application, a Walk-In Complaint Center, as well as a Website, and a New Department of Statistics, Research, and Data for the state.

The traffic management enhancement measures were unveiled on Tuesday at the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in Oshodi.

Addressing newsmen, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluseun Osiyemi, stated that the government embarked on the measures to get adequate and prompt feedbacks on traffic issues from Lagosians.

Osiyemi noted that the these platforms would afford the government opportunity to respond and serve the people better through LASTMA.

“Using these platforms, we will reach more places and the public can access us better. These platforms also put us on our toes because people are monitoring us while we render services”.

On the whistleblowing mobile app, he stated that it would allow Lagosians report traffic infractions cases which they have witnessed without being victimized by the offenders in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who was the brain behind the move, noted that the app has been designed to reward reporters of infractions, saying Lagosians will get points for their report.

According to him, it is not all complaints that the people will be given points, the report will be subjected to verification to meet the desired standard.

Giwa stated that essence of the app is not the point that could be converted to other benefits for the whistleblowers but reportage.

He explained that the whistleblower app will allow motorists and other road users report dangerous driving and other reckless behaviours on the road, enabling LASTMA to take immediate action and uphold traffic regulations.

Highlighting features of the customer support centers, the Special Adviser further explained that the whistleblower app is designed to involve everyone in the state’s traffic management.

“When you see something, say something. The app is available for download on the Android Play Store”, he added.

On the centre situated at the LASTMA headquarters, Giwa, who officially opened the Customer Service Center, stated that motorists could contact the Call Center via the toll-free hotlines to report incidents.

According to him they can also call to request assistance, or seek information on road conditions, including updates on the activities of LASTMA personnel.

The governor’s aide said the center will enable drivers get real-time updates on road conditions and traffic advisories, enabling them to plan their routes more effectively, avoid congestion, and reduce travel time.

Giwa also mentioned that a walk-in complaint center and a live interactive website (lastma.org) are available for citizens to engage with traffic management personnel, urging everyone to embrace the initiative.

Discussing the new Department of Statistics, Research, and Data, he explained that the department aims to provide a comprehensive breakdown and analysis of vehicles on Lagos roads. This includes real-time data on the number of vehicles impounded, categorized by private and commercial vehicles, and details on accidents and other traffic offenses.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed that officers managing the newly launched Call Center have been thoroughly trained by the government, noting that the agency will use multiple languages, including English, Pidgin, and Yoruba, to ensure convenient communication for all members of the public.

He reiterated the agency’s commitment to prioritizing public feedback, stating that input from citizens will aid in efficient traffic management across the state.