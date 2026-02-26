Lagos Govt. unveils traffic plans ahead Lekki‑Epe exp closure

The Lagos State Government has rolled out a detailed traffic management plan to support the ongoing rehabilitation of the Epe-bound carriageway on the Lekki-Ajah Expressway, following the successful completion of works on the Lagos-bound side from Chevron to Admiralty Way.

The government has announced a complete closure of the Epe-bound lane from Admiralty Way Junction to Jubilee Bridge in Ajah.

This measure will allow construction crews to work uninterrupted, particularly on asphalt laying and intersection repairs.

The rehabilitation work will be carried out in phased segments, with each stretch assigned timelines ranging from five to thirteen days depending on its length.

To ensure smoother traffic flow, lane allocation will vary by peak hours, with two lanes reserved for Lagos-bound vehicles and one for Epe-bound traffic in the morning (5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.), and two lanes for Epe-bound vehicles and one for Lagos-bound traffic in the evening and night (3:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.).

Key intersections along the corridor, including Admiralty Way, Maruwa, Freedom Way, Chisco, Jakande, Igbo-Efon, Chevron, Lekki Conservation Toll Plaza to VGC, and VGC to Jubilee Bridge, will be fully closed for eight hours nightly during asphalt laying operations.

The first phase covers a 1,790-meter stretch from Lekki Admiralty Way Junction to Maruwa Intersection over seven days. Subsequent segments will follow similar phased timelines, while parallel repairs on the Lagos-bound carriageway continue to ensure both directions of the expressway are upgraded.

According to the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Thursday, These closures, are designed to ensure operational safety and high-quality road delivery.

He also stressed that the initiative aims to enhance road quality and safety, minimize disruption, and maintain efficient traffic flow during the rehabilitation while urging motorists to comply with traffic officials and adjust travel plans.

“Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other traffic management personnel will be strategically deployed along the corridor to ensure seamless movements. Also, a tow truck will be stationed on-site to provide swift response to breakdowns and emergencies,” he stated.