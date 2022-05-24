Lagos Govt. unveils off-grid electricity plan for communities

As part of efforts to improve off-grid energy access in Lagos State, the State Government, through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, has developed the Lagos State Off-Grid Electrification Strategy and Action Plan with support from the British-funded “Africa Clean Energy Technical Assistance Facility” (ACE TAF).

The programme which is being implemented by Tetra Tech International Development and funded by the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is geared towards the improvement of off-grid energy access in Lagos State.

The government noted that the Lagos State Off-Grid Electrification Strategy and Action Plan will support the implementation of the Lagos State Electricity Policy on off-grid electrification.

According to a statement signed by the Assistant Director, PAU, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Idowu Adetola, the Honourable Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Olalere Odusote, who spoke at the completion and formal handover, explained that the Ministry is working assiduously to improve energy access in the State.

He noted that In 2021, the state developed the Lagos State Electricity Policy to articulate the government’s vision for creating a viable sub-national electricity sector that caters fully to the needs of its citizens while also enabling significant socio-economic growth.

On his part, the ACE TAF Nigeria Country Manager, Chibuikem Agbaegbu, stated that he was glad to see the successful collaboration between ACE TAF and the Lagos State Government in improving energy access to Lagosians.

He added that in 2021, ACE TAF had committed to supporting the Lagos State government in improving the enabling environment for off-grid solar and has done so through its support in the development of the Lagos State Electricity Policy and the Lagos State Off-Grid Electrification Strategy and Action Plan.

He posited that the Off-Grid Electrification Strategy and Plan further emphasizes the State government’s commitment to clean off-grid electrification in the State, thereby enabling private sector investment in its off-grid electricity market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

