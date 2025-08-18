Lagos Govt. Unveils cultural weekend to scale up investment drive

In a dynamic stride to spotlight its vibrant cultural heritage and energize its creative economy, the Lagos State Government has officially announced the Lagos Cultural Weekend 2025, a three-day cultural celebration designed to elevate tourism, foster investment, and deepen the world’s appreciation for Nigerian traditions.

Slated for November 14th to 16th, the festival will unfold across several iconic locations, including the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Freedom Park, National Theatre, Badagry Heritage Museum, Lekki Arts and Crafts Market, and Tafawa Balewa Square.

Each venue, according to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe, will play host to immersive experiences that blend the past and present, highlighting Lagos as a city of heritage, innovation, and artistic expression.

Aregbe, who disclosed this while addressing the pressmen yesterday, described the event as a “cultural baptism” — a compelling, sensory journey into the identity of Lagos.

“We aim to use the Lagos Cultural Weekend as a true reflection of Lagos culture, a horoscope for tourists and visitors from across the globe to witness just how rich our culture is”.

He stressed that the Lagos Cultural Weekend is not just another festival. It is a cornerstone of the Lagos Cultural Mission, a long-term initiative of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration aimed at redefining the role of culture in economic development.

Aregbe added that this cultural renaissance is about more than entertainment — it’s a deliberate investment in people.

“This is about empowering cultural artisans, creatives, historians, and all stakeholders who bring our traditions to life. It’s about enabling them to be part of a thriving ecosystem,” he said.

The state government, he noted, is committed to building inclusive partnerships, welcoming collaboration from community leaders, traditional institutions, and culture bearers who hold the keys to authentic representation.

While describing the 72 hours as one that will give attendees unforgettable experience, the Special Adviser stated that attendees should expect a rich blend of music, dance, fashion, cuisine, and storytelling, brought to life through:

“During this three days, there will be live musical performances by indigenous and contemporary artists to ensure a beautiful atmosphere.

“Aside from that, there will be Do It Yourself workshops and hands-on art sessions, fashion shows featuring traditional and modern African designs and culinary tastings of regional delicacies.

“Also included in these three days are traditional dance and masquerades showcasing different skills, while local artisans showcase their crafts to guests.

“Understanding that language is key, there will be cultural lectures and symposiums on language, folklore, and identity.

“Each activity is crafted to offer both locals and international visitors a chance to interact with culture, not just observe it. From the historic town of Badagry, known for its role in the transatlantic slave trade, to the bustling Lekki Arts and Crafts Market, the experience will be both educational and deeply emotional.

With Lagos already established as a powerhouse in music, film, and fashion, Aregbe stressed that the Lagos Cultural Weekend aims to extend that influence further by positioning the city as Africa’s cultural capital.

Through corporate sponsorships, strategic partnerships, and grassroots involvement, the event will set a new precedent for cultural programming not only in Nigeria but across the continent.

“We want every visitor to leave Lagos not just entertained, but transformed — to carry home the essence of our stories, our people, and our identity,” Mr. Aregbe affirmed.

As the world continues to rediscover the power of culture in building bridges and economies, Lagos Cultural Weekend 2025 stands as a bold, innovative example of how a city can celebrate its roots while looking confidently toward the future.