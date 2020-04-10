Lagos Govt. unveils coronavirus website, targets aggressive sensitisation

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

In a bid to enlighten Lagos residents on coronavirus pandemic, the State Government has launched a dedicated COVID-19 website to educate and disseminate up-to-date information on the pandemic that had ravaged the world.

Aside from educating and informing residents, the website, according to the government, will provide Lagosians with the statistical breakdown of cases in the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

Details available on the website includes latest news and information on Coronavirus; the total number of cases, recoveries and fatalities in Lagos and Nigeria; details on symptoms; safety tips and statistical breakdown of cases in the councils.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Technology, Olatunbosun Alake, who confirmed the new website in a statement made available to our correspondent, stressed that the website was another strategy by the government to flatten the circle of coronavirus in the state.

Alake explained that the website: https://covid19. lagosstate.gov.ng, was an avenue to curtail the spread of fake news and provide members of the public with facts and figures from Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on COVID-19.

“The website has detailed information with a breakdown of the local governments where the patients admitted at our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, reside,” the special adviser added.

While urging residents support the State Government’s efforts on COVID-19 by complying with the stay-at-home directive, Alake promised to continuously devise Information Technology (IT) strategies to relay information about COVID-19 to the public.