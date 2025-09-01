Lagos Govt. unveils 101-day initiative to boost tourism, stakeholders’ revenue

As part of its efforts to position Lagos as a year-round tourism destination and strengthen the local economy, the Lagos State Government has unveiled a 101-day initiative designed to boost tourism activities and increase revenue for stakeholders in the hospitality and creative sectors.

The initiative, tagged “101 Days in Lagos,” is described by the government as an intervention to promote the state’s cultural richness while creating new economic opportunities for industry players.

The festival, which will run from September 26 to January 4, 2026, will feature a series of cultural, entertainment, and sporting events across various locations in the state.

A statement issued by the Ministry noted that the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, announced the initiative during a meeting with the Pulse Africa team at the Ministry’s conference room.

The Ministry further explained that the programme is part of a broader cultural mission to promote Lagos as Africa’s cultural and tourism hub.

The initiative is also expected to drive partnerships with international stakeholders, empower youth through skill development, and showcase the diversity of Lagos’ cultural and creative industries.

Highlights of the 101-day calendar include the “Skills Up Lagos” programme, which aims to equip young people with relevant skills in tourism, hospitality, and event management.

Other components include music and fashion festivals, sporting competitions, art exhibitions, and food fairs, all designed to attract local and international visitors.

According to the statement, “The agenda included empowering youth through robust skills development, showcasing the rich tapestry of Lagos’ cultural heritage to a global audience, fostering international sports engagement, and diversifying entertainment options to invigorate the daytime economy. These goals align seamlessly with the Ministry’s vision to promote and develop the tourism sector, highlight the State’s cultural narratives, and cultivate a lively entertainment scene.

“This initiative promises an exciting array of cultural celebrations, thrilling entertainment, high-profile sports events, and a myriad of hospitality activities.

“Notable components include the “Skills Up Lagos” program, aimed at empowering the youth, captivating cultural showcases, and landmark events that feature sports and entertainment, all developed in collaboration with local restaurants, venues, and cultural stakeholders.

“At its core, the flagship initiative strives to promote Lagos as a year-round destination, enrich the lives of its youth through skill acquisition, celebrate the State’s unique cultural heritage, boost local and international tourism to Lagos, increase trade between tourists and their hosts, encourage international sporting interactions and establish Lagos as Africa’s cultural powerhouse.

“With the launch of “101 Days in Lagos,” the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is poised to revolutionize the tourism landscape, catapulting Lagos into the spotlight as the ultimate destination for cultural and entertainment seekers, and sports enthusiasts alike.