Lagos Govt. unveils 10-year master plan for Tourism sector

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

In recognition Tourism contribution to increase in Lagos Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the State Government has unveiled a detailed 10-year master plan that would engender an all-round development of the sector in Lagos.

The master plan which covers every sub-sector of tourism industry will afford the government and other stakeholders to have a clear understanding of developments abound in the sector in another 10 years.

Unveiling the 10-year (2020-2030) master plan at a short ceremony attended by professionals in the industry, the Commissioner for Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharmacist, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, at the Secretariat, Ikeja, said that the involvement of the stakeholders in the master plan was a testimonial to the inclusion agenda championed by the present administration in the State.

Akinbile-Yusuf revealed that the contents covers everyone in the sector and that it was an enabling framework for promoting, tracking, and improving tourism in the state

She averred that more than ever before, the present state of tourism businesses globally provides an opportunity for the state government to develop and make tourism more inviting and attractive to its local tourists.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Babatunde Olaide-Mesewaku, assured stakeholders that the document would put Lagos in a good stead to building a thriving and prosperous tourism destination in Africa. “This, as a matter of fact, has become compulsory, as States in the Federation must be innovative in exploring and exploiting every source of revenue at its disposal considering the drastic lull in the international oil market and the fatal economic consequences for mono-economic nations like Nigeria,” the Permanent Secretary added. Olaide-Mesewaku, however, apealed with the tourism stakeholders to carefully examine the content of the document and make necessary observations with a view to advising the government appropriately while also taking ownership of the Tourism Master Plan.

At the presentation of the tourism document were; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Solomon Bonu, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Babatunde Olaide-Mesewaku, the Senior Special Assistant on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Tunji Saymour, the Director of Tourism Promotion, Adanma Oni, the President of Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria, FTAN Lagos State Chapter, Gbenga Sunmonu who led other stakeholders at the presentation ceremony and some other Directors from the Ministry.