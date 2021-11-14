Lagos Govt., UNICEF advance gender-based violence advocacy 

Following the spike in cases of violence against women across Lagos, the State Government and United Nations Children’s Fund ( UNICEF) have concluded plans to advance the fight against gender-based violence, promising an end to the scourge within the state.

They said that the decision to intensify the fight against gender-based violence became necessary considering the daily increase in its cases, an indication that there was a need for a more aggressive sensitization and training of personnel to respond effectively whenever gender-based violence occurs.

The decision to intensify the joint action was made during a three-day workshop for first responders on gender-based violence, responses, and case management, held in Lagos.

Addressing participants at the training, the state Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of justice, Titilayo Shitta-Bey, said that ending gender-based violence would require the contribution of all stakeholders in the state.

Shitta-Bey explained that the violence was not only directed at the children and other vulnerable members but the society as a whole, adding all hands must be on deck to eliminate gender-based violence in Lagos.

She urged stakeholders to continue the conversation and training of responders in order to end the menace since gender-based violence cases were often recorded daily.

According to her, aside from the conversation, the training of responders is also very important in order to deal with the emotional and psychological trauma that victims often suffer at the hands of the perpetrators.

She urged participants to make maximum use of knowledge gained at the training and ensure that victims have seamless access to justice with strong signals to perpetrators that they would be made to account for their actions accordingly.

Also, the UNICEF representative, Dennis Onoise, said that the Organisation was seriously concerned with rising cases of gender violence in the country, and the training was to improve first responder’s skills on issues of child violence, process, and procedure to handle cases within the ambit of the law.

The training was organised by the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender in collaboration with UNICEF to improve counsel, social workers, and medical personnel knowledge and response to cases of gender-based violence, promote synergy among stakeholders, enhance capacity for effective justice delivery and services to survivors.

