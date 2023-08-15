Lagos Govt. unfolds strategic master plan for climate change prevention

Apparently, to combat and mitigate the effects of climate change in Lagos State, the Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that his administration would be working closely with experts, organizations, and the global community to ensure that the state remains at the forefront of climate action in the country.

The Governor noted that Lagos state, as a dynamic and vibrant hub, as well as a littoral State, faces unique challenges when it comes to climate change.

He added that the complex interplay between urban development, population growth, and environmental preservation demands that the government engage stakeholders for innovative solutions and decisive action.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Tuesday at the 10th Summit of the Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS) with the theme “Climate Change: Man, Nature, and Threat to Life: Lagos State, a Case Study”, in Ikeja.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, stressed that the fight against climate change is a journey, not a destination that could be concluded immediately.

According to him, while we have made significant progress, there is still much work to be done, since the challenges faced demand continuous innovation, collaboration and adaptation.

He urged stakeholders that include government agencies, civil society, the private sector and citizens should join hands in the critical endeavor of Climate change, as it knows no boundaries, and its impacts spare no one, adding that the power of collective action will help to create a sustainable and secure future for everyone and generations to come.

The Governor also stated that one of the cornerstones of his administration’s approach to combat the effect of climate change in Lagos has been the promotion of sustainable practices and policies across various sectors. He said the state has actively engaged in initiatives that encourage responsible waste management, reduce carbon emissions, and increase energy efficiency which is a major objective of the energy transition plan

“For instance, in 2018, the state government developed the climate action plan, which is targeted at ensuring that the state achieves net zero by 2050. In addition, the state was willing to build resilient infrastructure in all public spectrums that will see an immediate response to climate threats, ensure that the state has resilient communities, and be able to protect the vulnerable groups in our society.

Besides, he stated that part of the 38 projects in the climate change plan is to build an 18km embankment and sea walls which would protect over 2.7 million people, with 700,000 of whom are vulnerable populations, through more partnerships. He noted that his administration planned to attract low-cost public funding, and possible commercial investment to support its resilient journey.

“In the realm of urban planning, the state has incorporated climate resilience into its development strategies through investments in flood control infrastructure, sustainable transportation systems, and green spaces underscoring its dedication to building a more climate-resilient Lagos that prioritizes the well-being of residents.

“Furthermore, understanding that education and awareness are key to driving change, the state has launched comprehensive campaigns to educate citizens about climate change and the roles they can play in addressing the issue, by fostering a sense of environmental responsibility and sustainability, we aim to create a groundswell of support for collective action”.

In his goodwill message, Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said that Lagos is a beacon of proactive change; a model for responsible coexistence with its environment becoming a testament to the present administration’s commitment to safeguarding life on earth.

He added that in combating the challenges of climate change in Lagos State, the administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu 2020, unveiled a five years Climate Action Plan (CAP) 2020-2025 with the ultimate goal geared toward achieving a zero-carbon Lagos, with the expectation of transforming the State into emission-neutral city by 2050.

The Head of Service stressed that as responsible inhabitants of this planet, “we have moral obligations to address the challenges posed by climate change, as it is crucial for us to take immediate and collective action, to put in place measures to mitigate its impacts and create a more sustainable future. Transitioning to renewable energy sources, adopting eco-friendly practices, and promoting conservation efforts are steps in the right direction”.

In his welcome address, the President of the Association of the Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS), Dr. Olufemi Olugbile, stated that the summit arose as a mechanism for the association to fulfilling its mandate as a Think-Tank for the government and the good people of Lagos State.

Olufemi said: “It is my hope that the deliberations over the next couple of days will provide a useful guide on how we as a society navigate the terrain that we find ourselves in concerning this crucial matter, and that lives of our people will be assured, enhanced, and greatly enriched as a result of our collective effort”.

