Lagos Govt. underscores importance of peaceful coexistence across markets

The Lagos State Government has underscored the need for traders to sustain existing togetherness, mutual cooperation, and peaceful co-existence that were experienced over the years across markets in the state.

It added that the unity and peaceful co-existence among traders will help boost sanitation level and ensure security of lives and property which would later improve their daily profits margin within the markets.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, stated this at a one-day seminar on market sanitation and security for market leaders, organized by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), held at the Ikorodu West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Owutu axis of the state.

Addressing participants on Tuesday at the summit that was also attended by the First Lady and wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and wife of the Deputy, Oluremi Hamzat, the commissioner commended the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the inauguration of Lagos State Market Advisory Council (LASMAC).

He said: “This, is chiefly one of the efforts of the State Government to make Lagos State a 21st Century Economy and this, no doubt, is a proof that the Governor intends to leave no sector or individual behind in achieving the dream of, “A Greater Lagos”.

“In our markets, at various Local Government and LCDAs, and in our communities; men and women of different ethnic and religious leanings, dwell happily together, in peace and cordial atmosphere, pursuing their daily businesses,” Ahmed added.

According to him, the government was happy for this and would want the peaceful co-existence to continue, the current security situation in the country required that all paid attention to the smallest detail and be very vigilant.

Ahmed said this meant also that market men and women must promptly report to the appropriate government agency any suspicious act, capable of causing a breach of the peace.

“It means also, that we must continue to respect and tolerate one another, recognizing that we are products of different backgrounds and cherished beliefs,” he added.

The commissioner said the rains are here and that it was time market men and women redouble their efforts at ensuring a consistently clean and healthy market environment.

He stressed that educating market men and women was critical to preventing both pandemics and local outbreaks, saying that its absence would leave all exposed, explaining that when one failed to do the right thing, it would leave them at risk and vulnerable.

Earlier Commissioner for Environment, Tunji Bello, advised market traders to ensure they improve personal hygiene and encouraged them to imbibe the culture of sorting their waste before handing it over to the collectors,

Bello, who represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Belinda Oyeneye, stressed that the waste to wealth initiative by the state government has come to stay.

