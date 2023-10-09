We’re not reopening Ladipo market for environmental reasons-Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has turned down requests from the Ladipo auto spare part market traders that the trading premises be reopened, days after the closure over contravention of sanitation laws in the state.

It stated that the automobile parts dealers were yet to perfect some environmental and safety conditions, required before recommencing business activities.

Meanwhile, the State Government through its Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has reopened some markets that were sealed after the traders adhered to measures outlined by the government and the markets reopened include Oyingbo, Ile Epo Oke-Odo and Alamutu markets.

The Managing Director, LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, who made the clarification, noted that the market remained closed because it was observed that its management had not fully met stipulated mandatory safety and environmental measures earlier outlined by the Authority.

He said, “Our primary concern is the safety of the people and environmental well-being at marketplaces. Reopening is contingent upon strict adherence to the safety conditions set forth by LAWMA. It is imperative that all necessary precautions are taken to prevent any potential risks.”

Gbadegesin, in a statement released on Monday by Director, Public Affairs, LAWMA, Folashade Kadiri, added that while several markets had successfully met the outlined safety requirements and had been permitted to resume business, Ladipo Market would also be reopened to business activities, once it passed the requisite safety audit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

