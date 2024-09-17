Lagos Govt. turns down parents request for model colleges fees reduction

The Lagos State Government has turned down parents request for a reduction in the model colleges boarding fees after its increment from N35,000 to N100,000 per term.

It said that the new fee is commensurate with the current economic reality and would aid proper feeding of the schoolchildren across its 32 model colleges in the state.

The government argued that the boarding fee adjustment will assist the Ministry of Education officials to ensure the schoolchildren get well nourished food that could aid their learning and growth.

It stressed that the upward review in fees per term was the first after the last adjustment in Year 2021, saying this fee increments is need at this time to ensure better welfare for the schoolchildren.

This came hours parents of schoolchildren in model colleges staged protests simultaneous outside the school premises across the state.

Responding to the parents request, the state government in a statement released yesterday by Deputy Director, Public Affairs unit, Ministry of Education, Ganiu Lawal, appealed to the parents to accept and support the government on the new boarding fees.

According to the statement, “The Ministry is aware of dissenting views by some parents to the inevitable increase in boarding fees in our model colleges. This is not an easy decision but the welfare of the children is a priority for the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and Lagos State Government.

“Lagos State Government provides free education in 1,021 Primary schools, 369 Junior Secondary and 329 Senior Secondary schools which include 32 model colleges across the State. Except for Vetland Junior and Senior Secondary Schools, all the model colleges are boarding schools.

“Since enrolment of a child into a boarding school is an individual choice of every parent, they are expected to pay boarding fees. The boarding fee is paid every term and it is used basically for feeding, janitorial and other miscellaneous cost related to keeping them in the hostels per term. The schools also take care of energy cost on fuel and cooking gas, which are essential for preparing their meals.

“The concern of ensuring a better welfare for our model college students, who are over one percent of the entire basic and secondary school student population in public schools in the State, necessitated the increase in boarding fees.

‘The model college students enjoy all other privileges of free education vis a vis provision of education infrastructure, free tuition, technology support (free devices) provision of adequate security in schools and payment of terminal examination fees (LASG pays WAEC fees for all public school students).

“The #35,000 boarding fees being paid since 2021 is not realistic in 2024.

“Ideally, none of our parents will testify to the reasonability of feeding a child of 12 to 18 years with 35,000 for 3 months. A comparative analysis of Federal and State public schools with boarding facilities across the country shows Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education is still very considerate with the reviewed rate despite the incomparable cost of food and other expenses.

“Nutritious food is not just for physical growth but also for mental alertness. The Ministry certainly don’t want our students in boarding schools to look gaunt and lack the skill of critical thinking.

“The government takes responsibility for the health and well being of the students while in school. To do this will require full cooperation of all stakeholders. Our parents should show understanding for the sake of the children”.