Lagos Govt. trains teachers, counsellors on child protection

In a bid to curb gender-based and sexual violence in schools and strengthen child safeguarding, the Lagos State Government, through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), has trained teachers and school counsellors across the state on child protection practices.

The training focused on equipping educators with practical skills to identify, prevent, and respond to cases of gender-based and sexual violence in schools.

During the event, themed “Building Workshop for Safeguarding and Child Protection,” experts on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) educated participants on reporting procedures, early warning signs of abuse, and strategies to create safe and supportive learning environments for children.

They also sensitized attendees on understanding the roots of gender-based violence in power imbalances and emphasized the importance of supporting affected children.

Speaking during the event, which took place at LLCI, Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, the Executive Secretary of DSVA, Titilola Adeniyi-Vivour, said the training forms part of the state’s broader strategy to strengthen child protection and tackle gender-based and sexual violence in schools.

She described it as a capacity-building exercise for frontline officers tasked with implementing child protection laws.

Adeniyi-Vivour described the gathering as a strategic investment in teachers and counsellors, noting that they are key to translating policies into action and ensuring that victims of abuse receive timely support and protection.

“Lagos State remains unwavering in its commitment to the prevention of domestic and sexual violence, particularly against children. Through the establishment of various NGOs and the implementation of key legislation, such as the Child Rights Law and the Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy.

“The state continues to prioritize accountability and child-centered responses. However, laws and policies can only be as effective as the people entrusted to implement them,” she added.

During the training, the Executive Director of the Center for Women Health Information (CEWHIN), Atinuke Odukoya, highlighted the various forms of violence and urged participants to recognize and respond effectively. She stressed the phrase, “If you see something, say something,” noting that reporting SGBV issues is a collective responsibility.

“It affects us all—personally or indirectly. It could be the child next door, or the child sitting next to yours in class. Gender-based violence is rooted in structural gender inequalities, patriarchy, and power imbalances,” Odukoya said.

She further advised participants not to overlook abnormal behaviours among students, which may result from emotional, physical, or psychological trauma at home. Odukoya also addressed issues such as financial abuse and incest, citing real-life examples where poverty and cultural practices exacerbate exploitation, including cases in Cross River State where girls were used to settle debts.

Another expert and lawyer, Yakubu Jubril, emphasized the importance of child protection, sharing examples of cases he had handled.

“One mistake adults often make is reacting harshly when we encounter troubling situations, which can push children further away. As educators, we must approach these issues with empathy,” he said.

The training also covered Technology-Facilitated Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (T-FSGBV), highlighting the increasing exposure of children to online risks.

Experts stressed that schools and teachers play a vital role in promoting internet safety by establishing clear rules for safe online behaviour, integrating digital safety discussions into daily conversations, and creating an environment where children feel safe reporting online concerns.

Participants were advised to collaborate with parents to reinforce safe digital habits at school and at home, teaching children responsible internet use. Key lessons included thinking carefully before clicking, sharing, or posting online; being kind and respectful in digital interactions; and protecting personal information from misuse.

Attendees were also encouraged to challenge harmful societal norms, promote bodily autonomy, and foster considerate relationships, even in marriage.

After the lectures, which included a question-and-answer session, participants expressed optimism that the training would help them identify and respond effectively to cases of abuse, creating a culture of vigilance and support in schools.