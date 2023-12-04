Lagos Govt. tops Ford Foundation, others ranking on gender-based violence prevention

The Lagos State Government has been ranked number one on the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) prevention and response index released by Invictus Africa, in partnership with BudgIT Foundation.

On the index, WOMANITY INDEX” released by the groups with support from the Ford Foundation, the state was accorded the status considering records of achievements recorded through the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency.

The Womanity Index is an annual assessment and ranking of subnational governments based on their performance in advancing gender equality.

It encompasses five domains: Gender-Based Violence, Women’s Health, Women’s Economic Empowerment, Women’s Political Representation, and Educational Parity.

The 2023 edition is focused on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) wherein states are assessed on their commitments to GBV prevention and response based on 17 indicators across five indexes – Laws and Policies, Access to Legal Justice, Support Services, Information and Awareness, and Budget and Expenditure.

At the official launch of this year’s index yesterday, the Executive Secretary, DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, shared the various strategies the State Government adopted including the setting up of the Response Team which has now metamorphosed into a full-fledged Government Agency, the statutory agency responsible for coordinating response, providing holistic response and services to survivors, preventing SGBV amongst other statutory responsibilities.

Whilst speaking, She underscored the collaboration and partnership that exists between sister Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO), the police, and the Lagos State Judiciary, to assist in winning the war against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence across the state.

She emphasized the need for collaboration and partnership amongst sister Government agencies and nongovernmental organisations and the need to approach SGBV from a multi-disciplinary lens; as a security, and public health concern, with grave economic consequences as well as an access to justice problem.

According to her, this approach has led to the mainstreaming of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence into various sectors.

She further noted the need for political will in addressing this menace, whilst appreciating the unrelenting effort and unwavering zero-tolerance stance against all forms of abuse by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Bababjide Olusola SanwoOlu, in ensuring the menace is eradicated.