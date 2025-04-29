Lagos Govt. to unveil 20yrs traffic management plan

The Lagos State Government has concluded arrangements to unveil a 20 years Traffic Management Plan (TMP), designed to outline how traffic and pedestrians will be managed and protected before, during and after road construction as well as other activities that may impact road safety.

It added that under the plan, the government through its traffic officers, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be transcending fully from gridlock managers to incident managers that could avert crises on the road before they occurred.

To assist the LASTMA personnel, the government hinted that facilities for traffic predictions were being deployed to reduce travel time across the state.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Shola Giwa, during a press briefing held in Oshodi to herald the 25th anniversary of LASTMA operations and launch of the silver jubilee emblem in the state.

During the briefing attended by the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, the governor’s aide stated that the plan would usher in a new era of innovation, transparency, and public trust in traffic law enforcement in the state.

Giwa stressed that the incumbent administration aimed to build a legacy of safe, efficient, and people-oriented mobility that aids businesses growth and development.

He said: “For a quarter of a century, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has stood at the frontline of order, discipline, and safety on our roads.

“From its inception in the year 2000, LASTMA has evolved from a bold interventionist concept into a vital institution in the fabric of our daily lives—saving lives, restoring sanity to chaotic roadways, and contributing immensely to the socioeconomic pulse of Africa’s most populous city.

“This 25th anniversary is not just a celebration; it is a moment for reflection, rededication, and visioning. It gives us the opportunity to assess how far we’ve come, recognize the men and women who wear the LASTMA uniform with dignity, and unveil our roadmap for a smarter, technology-driven, citizen-centric traffic management future in Lagos.

“Our theme for this milestone celebration is ‘LASTMA @25: Enhancing Traffic Efficiency and Safety in Lagos State Road – Challenges, Opportunities, and Innovations’.

“Through a lineup of commemorative activities—including the Lagos Traffic Summit, community outreach campaigns, staff recognition ceremonies, and strategic dialogues—we aim to reinforce LASTMA’s new values of professionalism, integrity, and service excellence”.

Earlier, Bakare-Oki, while disclosing that the celebration grand finale would be held on July 18, 2025, disclosed that the agency has over the years metamorphosed from a liability to an asset that motorists could not do without on the road.

The LASTMA boss explained that the paradigm shift was achieved through introduction of severe codes of conducts for the traffic managers which has resulted in the dismissal, demotion and other penalties for the officers within the years of establishment.

According to him, between December 2023 to date, 12 LASTMA officers have been dismissed for conducts against the agency’s ethics while 19 others were demoted as disciplinary action against their conducts on the road.

He added that 17 traffic managers were issued strict warning as against 12 others who were asked to resign from the agency after investigations linked them to conducts that were at variance to LASTMA’s global status.

On the emblem, the LASTMA boss explained that the symbol was designed to explain what the agency had passed through since its establishment since 2000 by President Bola Tinubu while serving as the governor of the state.

“The emblem we unveil today transcends its aesthetic representation and outlook. It encapsulates the enduring spirit of our institution — the hurdles we have surmounted, the laurels we have earned, and the unrelenting passion demonstrated by every officer who has adorned the LASTMA uniform with honour and distinction.

“It stands as an emblematic insignia, calling us to reaffirm our collective duty to fortify and expand the legacy meticulously built over the past twenty-five years”.