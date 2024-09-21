Lagos Govt. to strengthen cycling, other NMT advocacy Sunday

Concerned by the need to reduce global emissions, the Lagos State Government has partnered Lagos Urban Development Initiative (LUDI) and other stakeholders to encourage residents to walk, usage of bicycle and other mode of Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) system.

To achieve this, the government will observe the annual ‘Car Free Day’ in Lagos on Sunday, 22nd September, 2024, to further sensitize Lagosians on the need to embrace the mode of transportation in the state.

According to the government, this initiative encourages road users and motorists to set aside their cars for a day and embrace active and inclusive means of transport, such as cycling and walking, known as NMT.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, explained that the primary aim of the initiative is to raise awareness about the benefits of Non-Motorised Transport.

“Beyond reducing environmental pollution, it addresses the detrimental effects of insufficient physical activity on health”, he added.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), physical inactivity is the fourth leading risk factor for global mortality, accounting for 6 percent of global deaths. Increasing physical activity and reducing sedentary behaviours are essential steps in promoting public health, as people of all ages and abilities can benefit from a more active lifestyle.

This event also provides an opportunity for cities and governments to advance public transport systems, offering viable and reliable alternatives to private cars in urban areas. Moreover, it emphasizes the importance of non-motorized transport by prioritizing walking, cycling, and inclusive mobility.

The Transport Commissioner further explained that the event, involving the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation in collaboration with other Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and Lagos Urban Development Initiative, aims at educating the public on the significance of environmental health and its direct impact on the well-being of the people.

Hundreds of participants are expected to gather at Ahmadu Bello Way venue for a day filled with fun and exciting activities such as cycling, cycling training, cycling competitions, skating, stretches, music, and dance.