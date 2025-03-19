Lagos Govt to shut down PWD rail crossing indefinitely

Following the commencement of operation on the Ministry of Transportation’s Red Line Train Service, the Lagos State Government has announced plans to shut down the rail crossing at the PWA axis to vehicular traffic.

The government stated that this measure, which will take effect from May 1st, is part of its effort to ensure the safety and security of commuters along this route.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Transportation, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, motorists who utilize this crossing daily were advised to use alternative routes, via Ikeka or Airport roads, to reach their destinations.

Reiterating the need for the closure, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseaun Osiyemi, stated that the decision was made to prevent further accidents along the corridor.

Osiyemi assured the public that the state’s Transportation Management Agency (LASTMA) officers would be deployed to the affected areas to manage vehicular movement, and reduce inconvenience to road users.

Furthermore, the commissioner urged motorists to take note of the closure, as part of the Lagos State Government’s traffic management strategies, aimed at safeguarding lives, and property along the corridor.